Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 513 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.