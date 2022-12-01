Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 262 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,102 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $166.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

