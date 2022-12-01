Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 916 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Up 4.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.