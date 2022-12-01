Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $342.74 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $544.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.38.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

