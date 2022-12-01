YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in YETI were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

YETI Stock Performance

About YETI

Shares of YETI opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.