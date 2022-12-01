Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in BrightView were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BrightView in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 46.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
