Natixis Investment Managers International Has $189,000 Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rapid7 by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.