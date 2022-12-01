Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.8 %

CMG stock opened at $1,626.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,507.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,475.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.