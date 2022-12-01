Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 2,005 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

