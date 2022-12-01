Natixis Investment Managers International Makes New $214,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 2.2 %

INVH opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.