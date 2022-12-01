Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 122 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Generac were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,608,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Generac by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Generac Trading Up 4.8 %

Generac stock opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $442.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

