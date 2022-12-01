Natixis Investment Managers International Invests $217,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in DTE Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

