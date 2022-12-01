Natixis Investment Managers International Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 42.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 201.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 127,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

