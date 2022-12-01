Seeyond Sells 4,125 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.74.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,011 shares of company stock worth $10,951,894 in the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

