Seeyond Has $289,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Moderna were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,788,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,377 shares of company stock worth $81,122,663. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA stock opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

