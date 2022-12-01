Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires Shares of 3,145 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $221,422,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $121,835,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $105,977,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $90,427,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azenta Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZTA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

