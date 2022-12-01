Seeyond Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Seeyond bought a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of IAC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

IAC Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

