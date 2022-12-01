Seeyond Acquires Shares of 1,950 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Seeyond acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 421,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 631.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 270,048 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Lucid Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 9.70 and a 52-week high of 56.70.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

