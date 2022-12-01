Seeyond Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Seeyond reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after acquiring an additional 111,976 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,241,000 after acquiring an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $930.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $888.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $838.89.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

