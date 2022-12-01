Seeyond Takes $293,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Seeyond bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,285,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.86.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

