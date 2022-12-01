Seeyond Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Seeyond purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,754 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.