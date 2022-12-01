Seeyond Has $122,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,887 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Evergy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 69.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

