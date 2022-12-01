Seeyond Buys Shares of 672 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 672 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,012.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,012.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,547 and have sold 152,450 shares valued at $6,833,374. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $331.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

