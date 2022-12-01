U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Sirius XM by 67.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sirius XM by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 617,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIRI stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

