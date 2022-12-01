U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Matterport by 404.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 15.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 239,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 94.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 503,082 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Matterport Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.