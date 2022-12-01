Commerce Bank Has $887,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.33 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

