Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577,744 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $29,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.