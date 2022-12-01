USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,357 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Aramark by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 22.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $2,034,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.