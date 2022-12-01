Commerce Bank Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 108.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 135.6% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 24,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 123.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 137,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.