Commerce Bank Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,090,000 after acquiring an additional 217,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $90.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.