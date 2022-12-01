Commerce Bank Grows Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in onsemi by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

onsemi Stock Up 6.3 %

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

ON stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

