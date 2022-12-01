Commerce Bank Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of OGN opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.