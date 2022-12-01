Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,543 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $29,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 19.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE IBP opened at $84.93 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.