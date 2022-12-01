Credit Suisse AG Has $28.31 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $28,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

NYSE:DOV opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average is $128.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

