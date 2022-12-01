CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

