Credit Suisse AG Acquires 783,343 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,343 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $31,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 635,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,406,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,829,000 after buying an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

