CI Investments Inc. Has $187,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 5.9 %

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.