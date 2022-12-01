CI Investments Inc. Sells 4,890 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 227.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $73,519,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2,866.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,590 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FHN opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

