BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 1,585.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 381.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,069,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 1,639,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $4,531,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $4,476,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackBerry by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 556,471 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at $4.87 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

