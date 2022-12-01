Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,866 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 89,691 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $30,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

