Commerce Bank Has $1.03 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 76.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $240.22 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

