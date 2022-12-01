Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.84. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

