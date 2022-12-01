Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,256 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.38% of Berry Global Group worth $28,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

