CI Investments Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

