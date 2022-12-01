Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,767 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,767 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $31,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

