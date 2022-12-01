Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,060 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Coterra Energy worth $32,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,719,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

