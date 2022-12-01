10,289 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 617,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 511,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.