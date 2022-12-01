ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ResMed Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $268.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.