CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 487,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 535,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

