Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $193.33 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $219.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.34.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

